The Friendswood Police Department is encouraging everyone to have a safe and fun New Year's Eve, but they want you to remember that your safety and the safety of others is important.Law enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on any illegal activities as people ring in the new year, so here are few tips that Friendswood police hope you will keep in mind:1. Have a designated driver or just don't drink and drive. Ask someone for a ride, or use Uber.2. Try to avoid being on the road between the hours of 8pm - 2am. Auto accidents due to alcohol consumption are the highest during that time.3. Monitor your alcohol intake. If you are drinking, make sure to stay hydrated with water and that you have enough to eat.4. Take the keys if you have a friend who is too drunk to get behind the wheel. Help your friend with a ride home.5. Watch out for intoxicated pedestrians or bicyclists.6. Be careful with what you're sharing on social media on NYE.7. Ask guests to turn their keys in and put them in a secure place if you're hosting a party.8. Make sure your guests have a designated driver or a way to take them home from your party.9. Offer two types of cups at your party - one for adult beverages and the other for non-alcoholic beverages. This will keep the alcohol away from children.10. Do not serve minors alcohol.11. You've heard of the saying, "It's all fun and games until somebody loses an eye." Be aware of anyone who brings dangerous fireworks at your home or at a party that you are attending. A homeowner can be held criminally and civilly liable for any damage done by safe or unsafe fireworks.12. You'll hear about it -- someone shooting guns into the air. Firing weapons in the air is a violation of the law.13. Keep your pets inside or away from fireworks and other loud noises.14. Check your fence, gate latches and pet area before New Year's Eve to ensure your pets can't get out.15. Make sure pets have a collar with a tag with your information.16. Think about getting a microchip for your pet.