Looking for a place to ring the new year? We've compiled a list of New Year's Eve events across the Houston area.We've put them in order by how much it will cost you to get in.Sugar Land Town SquareFree admission7pm-1amThe Continental ClubFree admission9pm-1:30amAURA HoustonFree admission before 11pm, $20 tickets open entry all night10pm-2amElk's Lodge, KemahTickets: $107pm-1amRincon Reception HallTickets: $1010pm-2amChildren's Museum HoustonTickets: $1210am-3pmMidtown DrinkeryTickets: $14.506pm-1:30amTaylor'sTickets: $157pm-2amLocal Pour HoustonTickets: Starting at $209pm-2amProof Rooftop LoungeTickets: Starting at $257pm-2amTickets: Starting at $2510pm-2am3rd Floor, Pub Fiction, and Irish CowboyTickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door7pm-2amEngine RoomTickets: Starting at $259pm-2amBar BleuTickets: Starting at $258pm-2am1919 Wine & MixologyTickets: Starting at $258pm-1amBoots n ShootsTickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door9pm-2amBuy the Glass Wine Bar & Lounge, SpringTickets: Starting at $308pm-1amThe Dogwood MidtownTickets: $308pm-2amMidtown Bar and GrillTickets: $309pm-2amStereo LiveTickets: $30 general admission, $40 VIPDoors open at 9pmThe Ballroom at BAYOU PLACETickets: $408pm-2amSafari Texas RanchTickets: Starting at $418pm-2amMr. PeeplesTickets: Starting at $508pm-2amHungry's Rice VillageTickets: $55 in advance; $65 at the door9pm-2amSterling HouseTickets: Starting at $709pm-3amLa Torretta Lake Resort and SpaTickets: Singles - $99.90, Couples - $179.909:30pm-2amMeridian Banquet Center, BellaireTickets: Starting at $10010pm-4amAloft Houston by the GalleriaTickets: $1009pm-2amDosey Doe Music Café, The WoodlandsTickets: $1087pmDionisio Winery PearlandTickets: $1259pm-1amSilver Street VenueTickets: $1259pm-2amHotel DerekTickets: $1257pm-1amKemah BoardwalkTickets: $159.99 per person, $155.99 senior 55+, and $151.99 military8pm-12:30am