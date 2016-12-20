HOUSTON (KTRK) --Looking for a place to ring the new year? We've compiled a list of New Year's Eve events across the Houston area.
We've put them in order by how much it will cost you to get in.
New Year's Eve Celebration - Sugar Land
Sugar Land Town Square
Free admission
7pm-1am
No Cover New Year's Eve w/ The Allen Oldies Band
The Continental Club
Free admission
9pm-1:30am
Midnight Gold Masquerade
AURA Houston
Free admission before 11pm, $20 tickets open entry all night
10pm-2am
New Year's Eve Masquerade
Elk's Lodge, Kemah
Tickets: $10
7pm-1am
Alphallenium by UH Alphas
Rincon Reception Hall
Tickets: $10
10pm-2am
Rockin' New Year's Noon Bash
Children's Museum Houston
Tickets: $12
10am-3pm
All Access Pub Crawl Pass
Midtown Drinkery
Tickets: $14.50
6pm-1:30am
New Years Eve House Party
Taylor's
Tickets: $15
7pm-2am
LP Midnight Masquerade
Local Pour Houston
Tickets: Starting at $20
9pm-2am
Confetti NYE 2017 Red Carpet Affair
Proof Rooftop Lounge
Tickets: Starting at $25
7pm-2am
Masked in Mystery 2
Tickets: Starting at $25
10pm-2am
Midtown NYE 2017 Festival
3rd Floor, Pub Fiction, and Irish Cowboy
Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
7pm-2am
New Years Eve 2017 Creme de la Creme
Engine Room
Tickets: Starting at $25
9pm-2am
Winter Wonderland
Bar Bleu
Tickets: Starting at $25
8pm-2am
NYE17 Anti-Resolution
1919 Wine & Mixology
Tickets: Starting at $25
8pm-1am
Boots 'n Shoots New Years Eve Bash
Boots n Shoots
Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
9pm-2am
New Year's Eve - Passport to Wines Around the World
Buy the Glass Wine Bar & Lounge, Spring
Tickets: Starting at $30
8pm-1am
New Year's Eve 2017 at the Dogwood
The Dogwood Midtown
Tickets: $30
8pm-2am
Carpe Annum - A New Year's Eve Celebration!
Midtown Bar and Grill
Tickets: $30
9pm-2am
Keys N Krates
Stereo Live
Tickets: $30 general admission, $40 VIP
Doors open at 9pm
2017 New Years Eve Affair
The Ballroom at BAYOU PLACE
Tickets: $40
8pm-2am
Bollywood Shake New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball
Safari Texas Ranch
Tickets: Starting at $41
8pm-2am
All That Glitters
Mr. Peeples
Tickets: Starting at $50
8pm-2am
Upstairs New Year's Eve Grand Opening Celebration
Hungry's Rice Village
Tickets: $55 in advance; $65 at the door
9pm-2am
New Years Eve at Sterling House
Sterling House
Tickets: Starting at $70
9pm-3am
2017 New Years Countdown
La Torretta Lake Resort and Spa
Tickets: Singles - $99.90, Couples - $179.90
9:30pm-2am
Viva Las Vegas New Year's Eve Gala
Meridian Banquet Center, Bellaire
Tickets: Starting at $100
10pm-4am
Midnight in Paris - A New Year's Eve Soiree
Aloft Houston by the Galleria
Tickets: $100
9pm-2am
The Level One Band - New Year's Eve - Dinner & Show
Dosey Doe Music Café, The Woodlands
Tickets: $108
7pm
New Year's Eve Black Dressy Attire Party
Dionisio Winery Pearland
Tickets: $125
9pm-1am
The H-Town Countdown 2017
Silver Street Venue
Tickets: $125
9pm-2am
80's Prom NYE Party
Hotel Derek
Tickets: $125
7pm-1am
New Year's Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise
Kemah Boardwalk
Tickets: $159.99 per person, $155.99 senior 55+, and $151.99 military
8pm-12:30am