Police are looking for the thieves who appear to have targeted a woman at a west Houston bank and attacked her miles away.The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the victim who asked not to be identified. She said she left a bank in the 9000 block of Bellaire and was "jugged" in the 4100 block of Cook Road. The thieves were gone in less than 10 seconds.On surveillance video, you can see a car pull up behind her SUV moments before the thief jumped out."It's crazy! Its 2:30 in the afternoon," she said.This victim said she was stopped, waiting for a gate to open at her work before she could enter, when she realized someone was trying to get into her front passenger door."I heard the yank. But it was locked," she said.She looked up and saw a man standing at her window, something in his hand. Then glass shattered."Oh, my God. I thought he shot! He fired a gunshot," she remembered.She knows now the man used some type of tool to shatter the passenger window. He grabbed her purse of the front seat, ran to the getaway car, and took off."These thugs are so bold nowadays," the victim said.Though the thief got her purse, she had her wallet and her phone on her lap. She said there was little of value in the purse."I can't imagine the look on their face when they actually opened the bag and there was nothing in there!" she said.The victim didn't get a good enough look to be able to provide much of a suspect description.You can view the surveillance video in its entirety below.