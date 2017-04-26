NEWS

Thief uses rat trap to smash into NW Houston lighting store

EMBED </>More News Videos

Man uses rat trap to break into business

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man broke into a lighting store in northwest Houston Wednesday morning using a concrete rat trap, according to store security video.

Sana Batol and her family started Estelles Lighting eight years ago.

"We're a small business," Batol said. "We're an honest business."

She arrived at the store along FM 529 Wednesday morning to find a hole in the front door and shattered glass covering the lobby. Security video shows a man using a concrete rat trap to break through the glass door and stealing money from a safe inside Batol's office.

"He opened it, he took all the cash in there. That was quite an amount of cash, a substantial amount of cash," Batol said. "Then I see his office, all the drawers are open. It's just completely messed up."

Her brother-in-law's prayer rug was taken out of the desk drawer and tossed underneath the desk near the trash can.

"It's just really sad to see people... They have a need to do that, you know, hurt others, for their own benefit," Batol said. "But you know, God's watching them, so even if they don't get caught, even if we're not watching them, God's watching them."

The security videos are in the hands of Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, too, who are asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen breaking in.

"If I wish him the worst, what benefit am I going to get?" Batol said. "You know he's gonna be more bitter. Somebody else is gonna be the victim. So you have to wish someone always the best so they can learn from it and it will benefit the whole world."

If you have any information on who broke into Estelles Lighting Wednesday morning, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimetheftHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More News
Top Stories
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More News
Top Video
FBI raids office building in central Houston
ABC13's Woman of the Week - Victoria Osteen
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Couple's idyllic prom entrance comes crashing down (the stairs)
More Video