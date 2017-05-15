A Woodlands area emergency room physician has had his medical license temporarily suspended by the Texas Licensing Board.Doctor Gregory Gibbons is a licensed emergency room physician. The Texas Medical Board says he practices at the CHI Baylor St. Luke's Hospital in the Woodlands as well as the Emergency Center in Montgomery.According to the Texas Medical Board, on April 19, Dr. Gibbons acting strangely while at working a day shift at Chi St. Luke's Emergency Center in Montgomery. Documents show Dr. Gibbons exhibited signs of intoxication, and was found passed out at designated doctors sleep room. Records show he was evaluated and relieved of his duties that night. As part of the evaluation, a blood sample was taken. The results show the doctor had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.293.With his medical license temporarily suspended, Eyewitness News asked CHI St. Luke's if Dr. Gibbons still had admitting privileges at its facilities.The hospital system sent us the following statement:While we do not discuss any specific medical staff or credentialing status matters, we do have policies and procedures in place to ensure that medical staff review committees take appropriate action when dealing with concerns effecting the care provided to patients.Eyewitness News tried contacting Dr. Gibbons, but so far have not heard back.