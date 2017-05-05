NEWS

A timeline of the Subway teen murder case

EMBED </>More News Videos

Since February, the family of Javier Flores have desperately sought answers in the teen's murder.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Nearly three months have passed since Chavez High School senior Javier Flores was killed while defending his mom during a robbery at the Subway restaurant where they both worked.

The road to justice for Javier's family has been long and emotional.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 7:43 p.m.


Two suspects entered the Subway restaurant on Broadway near the Gulf Freeway, where Javier and mom Hilda were alone working to close up shop.

One of the men pointed a gun at Hilda, according to HPD, and that is when her son pushed her out of the way. A gunshot rang out. Javier was hit. Both suspects fled the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Police release new video of suspects in Subway murder, Jessica Willey reports.


Around 8 p.m.


Officers rushed to the Subway restaurant after receiving a 911 call about a reported shooting. Javier was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Thursday, February 23, 2017


"I want justice for my son," Javier's dad, Carlos Vasquez, said at a press conference, surrounded by family and friends of the slain student. Vasquez made a public plea for tips about the murder suspects.

A police sketch was released of the suspect who shot Javier.

"He always backed up his family and friends," victim's dad says
EMBED More News Videos

Father of teen victim speaks to Eyewitness News.

Family and friends remember teen killed protecting his mother
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil held for teen killed during Subway robbery, Jessica Willey reports.


Saturday, February 25, 2017


Houston police and Crime Stoppers of Houston released images of a car connected to the shooting, described as a gold or tan late model Mazda Protege. A $40,000 reward for information was announced by Crime Stoppers.

Police follow new leads of student murdered at Subway
EMBED More News Videos

Javier Vasquez speaks about the search for justice in his son's murder.

Tuesday, March 4, 2017


Community activist Quanell X, joined by Javier's family and friends, send a message to the two suspects: turn yourselves in.

"So to you, the non-shooter, you should come forward and tell us the truth about the shooter, because you still have room for some type of leniency," Quanell X said.

Family makes public plea for answers in Subway robbery
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a teen killed during a robbery at Subway ask for the killer to come forward.


Monday, April 10, 2017


Police arrest Jeffery Archangel, 25, in connection with another Subway robbery that happened the same night and near the store where Javier died.

Archangel was later released on a $30,000 bond

Thursday, May 4, 2017


Police charged Jeffery Archangel with capital murder in the death of Javier Flores. A warrant was issued for Archangel, who is wanted by police.

Suspect charged with killing teen who was protecting his mom
EMBED More News Videos

Suspect charged with capital murder in Subway killing

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationshootingteenagersubway restaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US service member killed in Somalia
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to go on trial in April 2018
DA's office recuses itself from David Temple case
#IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after House passes health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
DA's office recuses itself from David Temple case
Double shooting in Baytown leaves 1 dead and 1 injured
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
Show More
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
Athlete triumphs even as rare infection takes his legs
More News
Top Video
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
More Video