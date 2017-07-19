NEWS

The rise and fall of OJ Simpson

EMBED </>More Videos

OJ Simpson timeline of events (KTRK)

1968 - O.J. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for University of Southern California

1969 - Simpson drafted by NFL, demanding what was then the largest contract in professional sports history

1969-1979 - Simpson played for NFL as running back for Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers

1977 - 1994 - Simpson worked as an actor and football commentator

1985 - Simpson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

June 12, 1994 - Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was found stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman

June 17, 1994 - Simpson arrested following low-speed pursuit in white Ford Bronco

October 5, 1995 - Simpson was acquitted for the murders after the 'trial of the century'

1997 - Civil court awarded victims' families $33.5 million wrongful death judgment against Simpson

September 2007 - Simpson arrested in Las Vegas when sports memorabilia was stolen at gunpoint in casino hotel room

December 2008 - Simpson convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to 33 years in prison

July 2017 - After nine years at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, Simpson becomes eligible for his first parole hearing

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newso.j. simpsonu.s. & worldparole
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
AP: OJ Simpson has good chance at getting parole
More News
Top Stories
More storms possible as the heat cranks up a notch
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Show More
Man accused of killing wife in 1999 could be re-tried
Longtime HISD board member dies
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
More News
Top Video
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Was Amazon looking to scoop up H-E-B?
Council members delay passage of recycling deal
Americans' outrageous spending on avocado toast
More Video