The day after: Houston looks back at historic Super Bowl LI

Houston was the real winner of this year's Super Bowl

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
So many things happening during Super Bowl week and of course during the game, it's almost too much to get in.

We are still dealing with the Super Bowl post game traffic headache, and getting around the George R. Brown Convention Center will be tricky as concrete barriers are still in place around Discovery Green.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says even the protestors thanked the city of Houston


As Houston dusts off a Super Bowl of historic proportions, we're looking back at the sights and sounds of this incredible event.

Vice President Mike Pence made it to Houston for the game, and got a taste or Texas barbecue before kickoff.

Jamie Rootes talks about the success of Super Bowl 51



Right before the action started, something happened that everyone in Houston could cheer for: Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara, out of the hospital, provided the ceremonial coin toss.

The game ending with the first-ever overtime Super Bowl victory.

Emotions flowing from local players who just won on the NFL's biggest stage.

"This is the top game ion the top league, and to come back and win to do it too?" said Eric Rowe, who went to Klein High School. "This is the top moment of my life."

"I love my brothers on this team, I love the coaching staff, I just love everybody man, hey Sheryl man, we did it, go COOGS baby!" screamed Elandon Roberts, a UH alum.

And finally, Tom Brady's mother, battling illness all year, escorted by her husband and all smiles at NRG>
