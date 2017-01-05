Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights

A so-called "bathroom bill" is expected to be introduced today in the Texas Senate.Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said the measure known as the 'Women's Privacy Act' is one of his top legislative priorities this session.The bill requires transgender Texans to use the restroom based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.The issue is a controversial one, spanning city councils and statehouses across the nation.Senator-elect Lois Kolkhorst, of Brenham, is the expected sponsor of Senate Bill 6.Patrick will hold a news conference announcing the bill this afternoon in Austin.In Houston, meantime, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will hold a rival press conference in response to what they call "Dan Patrick's discriminatory bathroom bill."