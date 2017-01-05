Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights

AUSTIN, TX (KTRK) --A so-called "bathroom bill" is expected to be introduced today in the Texas Senate.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said the measure known as the 'Women's Privacy Act' is one of his top legislative priorities this session.
RELATED: Trump says bathroom bills are 'discriminatory'
The bill requires transgender Texans to use the restroom based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.
The issue is a controversial one, spanning city councils and statehouses across the nation.
SEE ALSO: Houston voters reject equal rights ordinance
Equal rights ordinance could be redrawn by Houston City Council
Senator-elect Lois Kolkhorst, of Brenham, is the expected sponsor of Senate Bill 6.
Patrick will hold a news conference announcing the bill this afternoon in Austin.
In Houston, meantime, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will hold a rival press conference in response to what they call "Dan Patrick's discriminatory bathroom bill."
RELATED STORIES: 'BATHROOM' BILLS NATIONWIDE
Texas governor defends N. Carolina bathroom bill
US gives directive to schools on transgender bathroom access
TARGET: Shoppers welcome to use bathroom matching gender identity