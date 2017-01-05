LGBT

Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights
EMBED </>More News Videos

It's called the 'Women's Privacy Act,' but opponents say it's not about woman at all. (Shutterstock)

AUSTIN, TX (KTRK) --
A so-called "bathroom bill" is expected to be introduced today in the Texas Senate.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said the measure known as the 'Women's Privacy Act' is one of his top legislative priorities this session.

RELATED: Trump says bathroom bills are 'discriminatory'
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Republican frontrunner is taking a stance on North Carolina's bathroom law.



The bill requires transgender Texans to use the restroom based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

The issue is a controversial one, spanning city councils and statehouses across the nation.

SEE ALSO: Houston voters reject equal rights ordinance
EMBED </>More News Videos

Voter reject HERO ordinance

RELATED: Equal rights ordinance could be redrawn by Houston City Council
EMBED </>More News Videos

The battle of Houston's controversial equal rights ordinance is far from over, according to political experts.



Senator-elect Lois Kolkhorst, of Brenham, is the expected sponsor of Senate Bill 6.
Patrick will hold a news conference announcing the bill this afternoon in Austin.

In Houston, meantime, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will hold a rival press conference in response to what they call "Dan Patrick's discriminatory bathroom bill."

RELATED STORIES: 'BATHROOM' BILLS NATIONWIDE
Texas governor defends N. Carolina bathroom bill
EMBED </>More News Videos

Governor Greg Abbott expects state lawmakers to introduce legislation similar to North Carolina's controversial bathroom bill in 2017.

US gives directive to schools on transgender bathroom access
EMBED </>More News Videos

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick responded today to a new federal policy about gender identity and bathrooms at school

TARGET: Shoppers welcome to use bathroom matching gender identity

Related Topics:
newstransgendertexas newsdan patrickgay rightslgbtAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LGBT
North Carolina will repeal LGBT law on Tuesday
FACE Awards celebrate the LGBTQ community
'Brady Bunch' star fired after interview with gay actor
YouTube star pleads guilty to vandalism in false report case
More lgbt
NEWS
Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
Family says woman set home on fire with kids inside
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
More News
Top Stories
Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
Dying man calls family to say he's been shot
Show More
Firefighters save second home from burning after house fire
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Parents marry at Texas Children's with premie son
More News
Top Video
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
More Video