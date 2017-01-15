Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning

Houston police are investigating a shooting that happened in a shopping center near Little York and Antoine Sunday morning.Investigators say a 19-year-old was leaving a party around midnight that was held at a party hall in the shopping center.As he was driving off, someone fired shots in the parking lot.Investigators say the victim was struck by a stray bullet. His car later crashed just feet away in the parking lot.Jeremiah Tillis, 19, died at the scene."Our victim was driving away from the location. He had his window down and it appears that one of the bullets, (it) was a stray bullet, that hit him as he was driving away," said Sergeant Hector Garcia with the Houston Police Department.Police only have a vague suspect description. If you have any information you're asked to call police.