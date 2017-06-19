Galveston police are trying to recreate a horrible scene after a truck driven by a 13-year-old crashed into two homes, killing the teen.Police were called to a suspected truck burglary Sunday morning when Kenneth Edmond led them on a short chase."The way the car rolled, it pinned him in there. It would've been very difficult for somebody to slide in or out of that seat after the accident," police said.Edmond's grandmother, Melody, said she was home when he decided to sneak out of the house."If there was any way I could've prevented him from going, but I had to go to work yesterday," Melody said. "I never dreamed I wouldn't see him again."Investigators are working to figure out if other people were inside the truck."He wasn't the driver. They came and picked him up from his house, then they rolled off," Edmond's father added.The crash is still under investigation.