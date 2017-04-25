NEWS

Teen arrested after pointing gun at passing cars near elementary school

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old is charged with deadly conduct after several 911 calls reported someone making threats with a gun near an elementary school in Atascocita.

At about 10 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office were called to the intersection of Kings Park Way at FM 1960 East. Callers reported someone pointing a gun at cars and walking toward Oak Forest Elementary School. The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Humble ISD police all responded to the scene.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies caught up with the 15-year-old suspect in the 19200 block of Kings Park Way.

The teen was taken into custody without incident. Deputies say he appeared to have a black handgun in the waistband of his pants, but it turned out to be a pellet gun with a very realistic design.

The 15-year-old's name is not being released. He has been booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

