SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home

A SWAT standoff at a home in Katy ended with a woman shot to death by officers, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say a woman at a home on Blue Beech Drive was threatening to shoot an officer. She was barricaded inside the home from about 2:20 p.m. Neighbors were asked to leave their homes during the standoff.After hours, the SWAT team was approaching the home when through a window, they saw the woman armed with a gun. A Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says they were concerned the woman would fire, so authorities fired upon the woman, killing her.The woman was the only person inside the home.