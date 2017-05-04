NEWS

SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT standoff at a home in Katy ended with a woman shot to death by officers, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a woman at a home on Blue Beech Drive was threatening to shoot an officer. She was barricaded inside the home from about 2:20 p.m. Neighbors were asked to leave their homes during the standoff.

After hours, the SWAT team was approaching the home when through a window, they saw the woman armed with a gun. A Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says they were concerned the woman would fire, so authorities fired upon the woman, killing her.

The woman was the only person inside the home.

Stay with ABC13 for the latest on this developing situation.

