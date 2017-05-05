  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: High-speed chase underway in LA area
Subway murder suspect surrenders accompanied by Quanell X

The man charged with murdering Javier Flores turned himself in to police on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A capital murder charge has been filed in the case of teen killed while protecting his mother during an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant in February.

Sources close to the investigation told Eyewitness News that Jeffery Archangel has been charged with capital murder for the killing of 18-year-old Javier Flores.

Today, accompanied by community activist Quanell X, Archangel surrendered at the Houston Police Department.

Quanell X said that Archangel told him that he is not the shooter and was not at the Subway the night of the murder. Archangel claims he knows the shooter and that he was at a recording studio the night of the shooting.

"He said to me, 'I didn't do this, but I know exactly what happened,'" Quanell X said.

Quanell X said there is a recording that he has a copy of that has audio of the shooter confessing to the murder.

"The recording is detailed, extremely detailed that only the actual killer would have known," he said.


Flores was shot in the neck as he intervened in a robbery. Both he and his mother were closing the Subway store in the 3900 block of Broadway near the Gulf Freeway when two men tried to rob it. Houston police say one man pointed a gun at his mother. Javier tried to protect her.

Archangel was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for a robbery at another Subway shop the same night Flores was killed.

Archangel was later released on a $30,000 bond and had a warrant for his arrest.

Quanell X said Archangel turned himself in on Friday to clear his name.

Police release new video of suspects in Subway murder, Jessica Willey reports.

