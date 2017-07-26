NEWS

College students claim viral video shows they were harassed while doing yard work

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston area college student who captured his encounter with a constable on a viral video has now filed an internal affairs complaint against the deputy.

Marlin Gipson, 20, says he was allegedly harassed by a Precinct 1 contract deputy in his own neighborhood on July 18. Gipson says he and his brother were mowing lawns in the neighborhood when the deputy approached them.

In the video he uploaded to the Internet, the deputy can be seen asking for Gipson's ID and asking what he was doing in the neighborhood.

Later on in the viral video, Gibson is seen inside a home when an officer tried to locate him.

The brothers have hired Philadelphia area attorney S. Lee Merritt to represent them. Merritt says the brothers have both filed internal affairs complaints with Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's office.

Rosen's office has denied that the two young men were improperly treated. They have pointed out that Gipson has an outstanding warrant, and gave a false name when asked by the deputy.

Rosen's office also says that the entire incident was captured on body camera. Rosen's office says the body camera footage will dispute what the brothers allege.

