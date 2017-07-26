Stafford man accused of beating dog with crowbar

A Stafford man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly wrapped a dog in duct tape and beat the animal with a crowbar.According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Dwain Ray Riley beat the family dog after tying it to the wheel of a van parked in the garage on Sunday afternoon.A Houston police spokesperson said the dog, named Mud, was seriously injured during the altercation and fled the scene when the garage door was opened.Family members allege that Riley has beaten the dog before, although never with a crowbar.In addition to a felony animal cruelty charge, Riley has also been charged with evidence tampering. When Houston police arrived at the family's home, Riley was allegedly trying to clean up the scene.Riley faces up to two years in prison. He is being held on $50,000 bond."These allegations are horrific," Jessica Milligan of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Animal Cruelty Unit said. "He viciously beat a dog that had been rendered entirely defenseless."