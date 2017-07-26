NEWS

Stafford man accused of beating dog with crowbar

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a Stafford man attacked a family dog with a crowbar.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Stafford man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly wrapped a dog in duct tape and beat the animal with a crowbar.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Dwain Ray Riley beat the family dog after tying it to the wheel of a van parked in the garage on Sunday afternoon.

A Houston police spokesperson said the dog, named Mud, was seriously injured during the altercation and fled the scene when the garage door was opened.

Family members allege that Riley has beaten the dog before, although never with a crowbar.

In addition to a felony animal cruelty charge, Riley has also been charged with evidence tampering. When Houston police arrived at the family's home, Riley was allegedly trying to clean up the scene.

Riley faces up to two years in prison. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

"These allegations are horrific," Jessica Milligan of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Animal Cruelty Unit said. "He viciously beat a dog that had been rendered entirely defenseless."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimeanimal crueltydogStaffordHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 critical, several injured after report of incident on ride at Ohio State Fair
Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly crash
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
Police looking for Cypress elementary school vandals
Police investigating Anti-Semitic flyers taped to synagogues
More News
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
African dust moves out, afternoon storms roll in
Boil order issued in west La Marque
Local transgender vet: POTUS' actions are "anti-transgender"
2 local teens arrested after crime-spree in Florida
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Police investigating Anti-Semitic flyers taped to synagogues
Show More
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
More News
Top Video
Police investigating Anti-Semitic flyers taped to synagogues
Local transgender vet: POTUS' actions are "anti-transgender"
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
More Video