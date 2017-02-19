NEWS

Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives

BAYONNE, New Jersey --
A pilot survived after his small plane crashed Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The 56-year-old pilot, the only person on board, was alert when he was pulled from the wreckage and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The FAA says the Piper PA-28 crashed at about 10 a.m. in the area of Avenue E and East 41st Street.

(Photo courtesy RadioMoBounce)

The plane ended up upside down, with some of the wreckage entangled in power lines.

No one on the ground was injured. Four cars on the street were destroyed or damaged in the crash.



Witnesses said the plane came close to homes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.

