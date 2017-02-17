BODY FOUND

Mother of three found shot to death in SW Houston

Police say the search is on for a woman's killer in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Family members say a mother of three hadn't been heard from in several days when her body was found.

When they showed up to her apartment Thursday night, a member of the complex's security team went inside her unit.

That is when they found the body of 35-year-old Rena Hodges.

Ariel Thomas, Hodges's niece, says she was planning to leave her boyfriend. Police say that man cannot be found now, and that they are interested in speaking with him about her death.

Hodges leaves behind three daughters, ages 14, 10 and 9. Those girls are now being cared for by family members.

Police said the girls were not in the apartment when she was shot to death.

Investigators spent hours overnight taking photos inside the home. Police said there is no signs of forced entry.

The woman was apparently living with her boyfriend, according to investigators, but he has not been called a suspect.

Again, police do not know where the woman's boyfriend is, and detectives are trying to find him. They said they want to ask him questions about what has happened.

