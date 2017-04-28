BUZZWORTHY

Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into personal slot machine

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw surveillance video shows shoppers allegedly taking advantage of a store employee's big error (KTRK)

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida are looking for a group of people who used a Walmart self-checkout as their own personal slot machine.

Last week, at least eight people who appeared to know each other allegedly took advantage of an employee's error to take more than $1,100 in $20 bills from the store.

At around 12:34 a.m. Saturday, the group went to check out at the Walmart in Winter Haven.

Police said a bald man with a large tattoo on his right shoulder scanned and paid cash for two items, but soon found himself better off when the machine spit out a $20 bill instead of the $5 and change he was owed back.

While most people might have alerted a store employee, police said the man told his friends or family members, including three children, about his discovery.

You can probably guess what happened next.

According to investigators, the group spent more than 20 minutes bilking Walmart out of their $20 bills from the machine, ringing up one small item each in order to receive change that should have included a $5 bill.

Now police want to find the adults and children seen taking cash from the self-checkout.

Police said the children appeared to be a girl between 13 to 15 years old, and two boys between 10 and 12 years old.

A store audit found an employee accidentally placed the $20 bills in the $5 bill slot.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthyu.s. & worldwalmarttheftsurveillance camerasurveillance videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Spurs vs. Rockets: San Antonio tops Grizzlies 103-96
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
ESPN anchor uses golf ball to reveal baby's gender
More buzzworthy
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
HPD car catches fire on North Freeway
Arkansas executes 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration
More News
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
HOUSTON, we have a QB! Texans select Deshaun Watson
Spurs vs. Rockets: San Antonio tops Grizzlies 103-96
HPD car catches fire on North Freeway
Driver dies after car flips off North Freeway
Hey Houston! Meet your new Texans QB Deshaun Watson
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
Show More
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
Forget unicorn frappuccinos, now we've got uniconchas
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
4-year-old boy wanders from day care unnoticed
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
HPD car catches fire on North Freeway
Driver dies after car flips off North Freeway
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
More Video