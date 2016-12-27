NEWS

Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of two underage girls
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sex offender charged with taking photos of girls (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Precinct 4 deputies arrested a registered sex offender after they allegedly found photographs of underage females at a home in Harris County.

Paul Aaron Bagwell, 50, is accused of taking sexually explicit photographs of two underage girls who lived near Bagwell's residence, deputies say.

During an investigation by the Harris County Pct. 4 High Tech Crimes Unit, deputies discovered that Bagwell had been previously charged with indecency with a child and with sexual contact of a child.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the charge of sexual performance of a child, and during the search of Bagwell's residence, deputies found that he had been living in a half-way house for other registered sex offenders.

Bagwell is charged with two counts of sexual performance of a child and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Related Topics:
newsarrestcrimesex crimesHarris County
