HOUSTON (KTRK) --ABC13 has received numerous calls into the newsroom about a strange smell in the Heights and in parts of southwest Houston.
People are telling us that it smells like burning rubber in the air.
Officials with the Lyondell Basell in Channelview tell us that there is a suspicious odor coming from the facility. They do not believe it is harmful, but are investigating.
We are checking the source of the smell. It's unclear if it is gas leak.
