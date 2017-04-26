HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --A serial thief is accused of hitting another building in Hedwig Village.
According to police, the woman stole from employees during their lunch break at the Buckley Building.
Police said the theft happened between 1:10 p.m. and 1:22 p.m. at the building located off the Katy Freeway.
Last month, authorities believe the woman was responsible for several thefts in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hedwig Village Police Department.
