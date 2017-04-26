NEWS

Police: Serial thief strikes again in Hedwig Village

Police believe a woman is stealing from office buildings in Hedwig Village. (KTRK)

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
A serial thief is accused of hitting another building in Hedwig Village.

According to police, the woman stole from employees during their lunch break at the Buckley Building.

Police said the theft happened between 1:10 p.m. and 1:22 p.m. at the building located off the Katy Freeway.

Last month, authorities believe the woman was responsible for several thefts in the area.

Serial thief stealing from Hedwig Village offices


Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hedwig Village Police Department.

