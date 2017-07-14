NEWS

Second suspect arrested in brutal murder of Hedwig Village woman

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the brutal killing of a Hedwig Village woman.

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a Hedwig Village woman.

Timesha Wilson, 22, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 79-year-old Janeil Hooten Bernard.

Authorities will hold a news conference this evening to discuss the circumstances surrounding Wilson's arrest.

Earlier this week, the son of one of Bernard's former housekeepers was charged in connection with the crime.

According to Hedwig Village Police Chief David Gott, Michael Susberry admitted to head-butting Bernard before stabbing her with a knife sometime around July 3. Police also say video evidence places Susberry near Bernard's home on the day of her killing.

EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect arrives at county jail
EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect arrives at jail



Gott said Susberry was familiar with the victim's home after picking up his mother's checks for her.

Police also said Susberry was worried the crime would hurt his mother most of all, who spoke with Eyewitness News on July 5 about her former relationship with Bernard.

Susberry's mother described taking trips with her former employer, who even purchased her a car - a little yellow Subaru.

"It is my recommendation that the state of Texas seek the death penalty in this case," Gott said.

Bernard was found dead inside her home on Capri Street by her housekeeper on July 3.

VIDEO: Police believe woman found murdered in Hedwig Village was beaten and stabbed
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors in Hedwig Village in disbelief over murder, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

