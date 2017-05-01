NEWS

Texas EquuSearch volunteers scouring southeast Houston area for Karen Ramirez

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new lead has refocused the search for Karen Ramirez. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a month since 26-year-old Karen Ramirez disappeared, searchers are back out looking for her body.

Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch said they are confident they will find her remains. They are beginning to search in a new area in southeast Houston.

"We've obtained some new information that puts us in a pretty good area of finding her," said Frank Black with Texas Equusearch. "The information we got gave us a good lead on things."

They would not characterize the type of new information received and did not want to reveal a specific search location to the public.

Ramirez was last seen March 24 and her vehicle was found a week later. There was enough evidence for investigators to determine she was shot to death.

Her boyfriend, Miguel Angel Buezo, has been charged with killing her but investigators believe he's left the U.S. and is in his native country of Honduras.

EMBED More News Videos

A Houston woman has been missing since March 24.



"Her family wants her back and the police really need to find her remains," said Black.

Texas EquuSearch has been searching for her on and off for the last six weeks.

ABC13 was with search crews as they combed through thick brush closer to the home Ramirez and Buezo shared.

But until today, the areas they scoured were guesswork.

The group told Eyewitness News they finally have good leads.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing personequusearchmissing womanHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Neighbors fight church over high-rise apartment plan
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Mom chases down alleged flasher
Boy found dead after sister, mother, uncle's bodies discovered
Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot by officer and second body found in home
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Photos: Stabbing near University of Texas-Austin Gym
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Mom chases down alleged flasher
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
Show More
Video shows alleged assault between deputy and woman
Dallas police search for suspect after paramedic shot
Deputy injured in accident on North Freeway and FM 1960
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
More News
Top Video
Suspect shot by officer and second body found in home
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
More Video