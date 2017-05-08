SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of students won't be going to class again tomorrow at their Klein ISD elementary school after a cafeteria fire that may be a case of arson.
The fire happened at Frank Elementary School in north Harris County. Classes weren't held on Monday, and school officials just announced it will be closed on Tuesday, May 9 as the remediation crews continue to clean and air out the building.
"We had a fire that originated in the kitchen and cafeteria area," Robert Robertson, associate superintendent of facilities and school services, said. "A notice went out about midnight that they had a fire and we have extensive water damage and ceiling damage in the area where the fire began."
The Klein ISD police department has identified a suspect in what is now considered to have been a fire that was intentionally set.
The Klein ISD Board is set to vote tonight to consider emergency measures to make repairs as quickly as possible so classes can resume. The district is working with TEA on a waiver for the missed instructional days.
School officials anticipate that the school will reopen on Wednesday, May 10, but they advise parents and staff should monitor the Frank Elementary website and the district Facebook page for updates.
WATCH: A closer look at the damage
Additionally, the STAAR testing schedule has been impacted. The updated STAAR testing schedule is below.
- Wednesday- 3rd and 4th Math, 5th Math Retest
- Thursday- 3rd and 4th Reading, 5th Reading Retest
- Friday- 5th Science
- Saturday- Make-up Testing
- Monday- Make-up Testing
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
STA