NEWS

Say cheese! Guide dog joins high school senior in yearbook photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Guide dog graduating with high school senior, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cy-Fair High School senior spent the past year side-by-side with man's best friend.

Julia Smith decided she wanted to train a guide dog for the blind. After much research and work, she took on the project last year. The dog named Nyland even went with her to classes.

"As soon as the bell rings, he jumps up because he knows it's time to go. During actual class time, he's not a disturbance. He just sleeps under my desk," said Smith. "As soon as his vest comes off and he's back to being a normal dog, he's a wild child."



Nyland was welcomed by campus staff and students. There's a picture of him alongside classmates in the school yearbook.

Thomas Veenstra is a sophomore at the school. He said everyone loved Nyland.

"(Nyland)is pretty popular and he shows up to the football games with us sometimes," said Veenstra. "He'll go to our band contests. He gets a lot of attention in the hallways."

Smith graduates Friday and Nylan will stay with her until July before he's fully trained. It's a reality which Julia's mother, Michelle Smith, said will be difficult on the whole family.

"We've all grown really attached to him so parting ways is going to be really hard," she said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdogcomfort dogpetseducationgraduationyearbookHoustonCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New video released in murder mystery
HPD vehicle flipped during chase in NE Houston
Panhandler accused of scamming wants to set record straight
Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
More News
Top Stories
Cop allegedly offered to drop ticket for nude photos
New video released in murder mystery
Police capture suspect after chase and carjacking
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
Woman says 'bad gas' trashed her minivan
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
HPD vehicle flipped during chase in NE Houston
Show More
Truck stuck in underpass near downtown
NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season
Houston bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
Judge in murder-for-hire case will not recuse himself
More News
Top Video
New video released in murder mystery
Woman says 'bad gas' trashed her minivan
Sip or skip? The skinny on Starbucks nutrition
Cop allegedly offered to drop ticket for nude photos
More Video