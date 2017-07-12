SANDRA BLAND

Mom of Sandra Bland talks life after daughter's death and move to Waller County

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bland's mother goes through her last belongings, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --
Sandra Bland's mother said Tuesday she has moved to Waller County permanently to support families experiencing racial injustice.

Geneva Reed-Veal collected her daughter's last belongings from the Waller County Jail where she died two years ago.

"It's time for my journey here," Reed-Veal said. "If I have to stay here forever, I will do that. I am on a mission."

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bland's mom takes on new mission.



Two years ago, ex-DPS Trooper Brian Encinia pulled Bland over in a traffic stop that would start a life-changing sequence of events. Bland was taken to jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer and was later found dead in the Waller County Jail.

The Harris County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide, a finding Reed-Veal still disputes.
She said the $1.9 million settlement she received from the civil lawsuit against Waller County and DPS is helping to fund her new calling. She wants to build affordable student housing for students at Prairie View A&M University.

"That's going to be Sandy's Place of Peace, the other is going to be like a restoration house for unemployed people, teaching job training skills and that kind of stuff," Reed-Veal said.

EMBED More News Videos

Full video from the Sandra Bland traffic stop



She said she is continuing her daughter's legacy of activism.

"I'm gonna show up in Waller County and I'm gonna bring some fire to this little town," Reed-Veal said. "You won't do this to anyone else's baby. And that's how I feel right now. I feel like I have to be this protector, this protector of kids."

PHOTOS: Sandra Bland investigation


Reed-Veal said she is still trying to locate Bland's cell phone. She said it was not in the box of belongings she received Monday from the Waller County Jail.

Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith said he welcomes Reed-Veal to the county.

Encinia did not agree to be interviewed as a part of this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsSandra BlandWallerWaller County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SANDRA BLAND
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' is 'gut-wrenching'
Texas' 'Sandra Bland' bill would revamp profiling laws
Waller County approves Sandra Bland wrongful death lawsuit settlement
More Sandra Bland
NEWS
Mitch McConnell announces Senate will delay start of August recess
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting
Another round of storms today
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Prosecutors: Parents taunted malnourished child before death
Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall
Show More
The past, present and future of Grand Texas Theme Park
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
Family gets new look at suspect in death of teen
Honorary ESPY given to Pasadena Special Olympian
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
More News
Top Video
Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
5 top core moves to get in shape
Where to celebrate Pecan Pie Day!
More Video