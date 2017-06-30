San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2167705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The police chief said one of the officers is not expected to survive.

One San Antonio police officer has died from his injuries after he and another officer were shot and a suspect was killed in a shootout Thursday on a street just north of the city's downtown section.Police Chief William McManus says Officer Miguel Moreno died this morning at San Antonio Military Medical Center. The second officer, Officer Cavazos, was wounded in the upper torso and was in serious condition. McManus says he was expected to recover.One of two suspects was killed in the Thursday afternoon shootout, while the other suspect was arrested.McManus says the officers were nine-year department veterans. He says they were patrolling after a suspicious-persons report when they spotted the two men. The officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car and returned fire.