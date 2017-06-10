NEWS

Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest at Hermann Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Armed protesters sparked concerns at Hermann Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crowd of protesters, some with weapons and Confederate flags on display, showed up at Hermann Park Saturday worried about rumored efforts to remove the Sam Houston statue.

"We want to preserve our history, we want to preserve our country," one demonstrator said.

But others there to simply enjoy the park were concerned about how some protesters chose to display guns.

"Free speech is important and everyone's granted that, but I just get nervous when I see that many weapons in one place," one cyclist said. "The park [is] shared space -- everyone comes here, so it felt a little more intrusive."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who provided a heavy law enforcement presence as a precaution, said the protesters were well within their rights.

"There's a very distinct line between first amendment activity and criminal activity. We just want to make sure that people don't cross that line, and people are safe out here," he said in a Periscope interview.

Eyewitness News knows of no formal effort to have the statue removed -- the mere discussion of the possibility of its removal on social media sparked the protest.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshermann parkprotesthistoryHoustonMuseum District
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Batman' TV star Adam West dies at 88
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
Victims' relatives confront South Carolina serial killer in court: 'May God have no mercy on his soul'
More News
Top Stories
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight saga
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
Ramp between 59, 610 re-opens early after repair work
USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Here's how your child can access free food this summer
Show More
Take a trip back in time at Buster's Old Time Photos
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Family lays victim of deadly Denny's fight to rest
Where to find free meals for children in Montgomery County
Man creates hilarious signs to lure ants into traps
More News
Top Video
Ramp between 59, 610 re-opens early after repair work
USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
More Video