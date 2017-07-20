Riding teacher accused of sexually assaulting child

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --A teacher at Triple H Horse Farm in Montgomery County has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting one of his riding students.
The Precinct 3 Constable's Office searched the farm Thursday.
Police said Michael Hogan is accused of sexual assault of a child.
Hogan worked as a trainer at the horse farm in Conroe.
Investigators believe he may have additional victims and are urging anyone with additional information to call 281-364-4211.
More information is expected to be released by the Precinct 3 Constable's Office during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
