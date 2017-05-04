OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday.
TAC 2 -11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city-helping people off 2 roller coaster cars that are stuck beyond the catwalk. no injuries— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017
The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.
Frontier City Parksaid in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster. Firefighters are assisting others.
This is the second time in less than a year that the ride has malfunctioned.
TAC 2 Update - 11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city - 4 people remain trapped in the front car-we are putting harnesses on them now. pic.twitter.com/X9hv5TehTh— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017