Legendary Houston attorney Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes has died at the age of 90.Attorney Dan Cogdell tells Eyewitness News that Haynes had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time while living with his son Slade.Haynes died at 3 a.m. this morning in Livingston, according to Cogdell.He became famous as the attorney for Fort Worth multi-millionaire Cullen Davis, who was charged with capital murder in the February 1977 slaying of his 12-year-old stepdaughter Andrea Wilborn, and his estranged wife's boyfriend Stan Farr.Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.