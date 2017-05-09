NEWS

Reward offered after 4 found dead in burning car in Channelview

Authorities are offering a reward for information about the deaths of four people found in a burning car. (KTRK)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for information about the deaths of four people who were found burning in a vehicle in a remote area of Channelview in December.

The burning car was found at 10:30 a.m. on the 15300 block of Market on December 9. First responders extinguished the flames then found two bodies in the vehicle's trunk. Two additional bodies were found in the back seat.

"It was mainly confined to the front of the vehicle," HCSO Deputy Thomas Gilliland said of the fire. "Whatever they tried to burn -- it didn't burn very well."

ORIGINAL REPORT: 4 bodies found in burning car in Channelview
The victims have been identified as Christopher Chaney, Willie Norman, Nicholette Briscoe and Kelcii Flintroy. All died of gunshot wounds before the fire was set, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in the case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

