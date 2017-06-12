Here is a look at the victims who died in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history:
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old
Sotomayor worked for a company that ran gay cruises and was known for the silly top hat he would wear on the cruises, his cousin David Sotomayor told AP.
"He was just always part of the fun," he said, adding that he was a caring, energetic man.
The Sotomayors discovered they were cousins after meeting at Orlando's annual Gay Days festival about 10 years ago, David said, and had kept in touch ever since. They last spoke late last week.
"You never think that's going to be the last time you speak to him," David Sotomayor said. "It's just heartbreaking to know it just can happen anytime."
Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old
Almodovar, a pharmacy technician, was among those who had been sharing videos of a fun night out on SnapChat, his mother, Rosalie Ramos, told AP.
Ramos told the Orlando Sentinel that her son had been laughing and singing in the videos he shared and that she had made him tomato-and-cheese dip to enjoy when he came back home.
A friend, Hazel Ramirez, told the Washington Post that Almodovar was someone who was so comfortable with himself that it was contagious.
"He was so proud of who he was," she said. "He would do his makeup better than anyone else. It was so easy to be myself with him."
Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 years old
Ocasio-Capo, a 20-year-old dancer, wanted to be a star, his sister told AP. He had an audition scheduled for Tuesday.
"He was one of the most amazing dancers," Belinette Ocasio-Capo said of her brother. "He would always call me and say, 'I'm going to be the next Hollywood star.' He really did want to make it and be known.
"Now his name ended up being all around the world, like he wanted - just not this way."
Omar, as he was known to friends and family, was working at a Starbucks store inside a Kissimmee Target while studying theater.
"His sense of humor was definitely his defining personality trait," said 70-year-old co-worker Claudia Mason. "Omar got along with everyone. Young, old, male, female, gay, or straight, it didn't matter to Omar."
Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old
Guerrero, a telemarketer, had recently become a student at University of Central Florida and was happy to be in school, his cousin Robert Guerrero told AP.
Juan was worried about telling his family he was gay and only came out to them late last year, but his family was "very accepting."
"As long as he was happy, they were OK with it," said 19-year-old Robert.
They came to regard Juan's boyfriend as a part of the family, Robert said. He added that Juan did not go to Pulse often.
"He was never the type to go out to parties, would rather stay home and care for his niece and nephew," Robert said. "He was always this amazing person (and) he was like a big brother to me."
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old
Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 years old
Cruz, who worked at UPS, was the center of his social circle, his aunt, Sonia Cruz, told AP.
"Peter makes a difference everywhere he goes. He was a happy person," she said. "If Peter is not at the party, no one wants to go."
Known to friends as "Ommy," Cruz went to the club with Gilberto Ramon Silva Menende, who was also killed.
Luis S. Vielma, 22 years old
Author J.K. Rowling tweeted that Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios, saying "I can't stop crying."
Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016
Friends talked about Vielma's warm and friendly demeanor. Raul Aguilera gave a statement to ABC News about his close friend Vielma.
"Luis was first of all a man of God, someone who was loved by everyone for his eagerness to help others, expecting nothing in return. Always a joyful person and a real blessing to be around. He definitely impacted everyone he knew in a positive manner and his relationships with others speak for themselves as to the beautiful soul we lost and heaven gained," Aguilera said.
Coworker Josh Boesch added that he was reliable, telling the Orlando Sentinel: "He was always a friend you could call. He was always open and available."
Kimberly Morris, 37 years old
Morris was "so excited" when she recently started her job as a bouncer at Pulse, former girlfriend Starr Shelton told the Orlando Sentinel.
"She'd just started working there and told me how she was thrilled to get more involved in the LGBT community there," Shelton said.
Morris played basketball as a student at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut, teammate Narvell Benning said.
"I can't think of a time when I did not see a smile on her face," Benning said. "I'm so thankful of the good memories I have of her. This is just unreal."
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old
Justice texted his mother Mina from the club's bathroom, telling her that he thought he would die.
"Mommy I love you," he wrote.
Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old
Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old
Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old
Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25 years old
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old
Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 years old
Amanda Alvear, 25 years old
Alvear posted Snapchat video from inside the club shortly before the shooting, ABC News confirmed. The videos, full of music and flashing lights, gave a feel for the atmosphere of the club. Then she posted one video, a selfie, where gunshots can be heard in the background.
Alvear was friends with Sandy Marte, who bonded with Alvear after she went through a break-up and health problems. Marte said he had encouraged Alvear to socialize and enjoy life after the break-up and after she lost weight from gastric bypass surgery.
"She was loving, she was caring, she always had an open ear, she always wanted to help people," Marte said. "She had an amazing heart. She was a really good person."
Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 years old
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old
Flores, a native of Queens, N.Y., moved to Florida as a child, AP reports. She studied at Valencia College and worked at Target. An aspiring party planner, she had plans to coordinate events with her brothers, both DJs. Flores was best friends with Amanda Alvear, who was also killed, her sister-in-law told AP. The pair went to Pulse nearly every weekend.
"She was very outgoing," Nancy Flores said of her sister-in-law. "She had lots of friends. They used to always meet up at Pulse."
Flores' family spent hours at Orlando Regional Medical Center waiting to hear news. Finally her father got a call from the sheriff's office in the early hours of Monday that Mercedez had been killed.
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 years old
Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 years old
Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31 years old
Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26 years old
Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 years old
Rios was from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York. He worked with seniors and chose to live with his sick grandmother in the housing complex where he grew up, his family told ABC.
Rios' uncle, Eric Perez, said Rois had gone to Orlando for a friend's birthday party. One of Rios' friends gave Perez the news and described what had happened over the phone.
"He saw Enrique on the opposite side of the club, but there were so many people running out of the club," said Perez. "They lost track of each other, and he didn't see him anymore."
Rois' cousin, Camille Castill, reflected through tears on what was taken from her family.
"You stole someone away from a bunch of people that cared and loved him so much," Castill said. "You stole a lot of people away from our families."
Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old
Honorato is married with two children, ABC News reports. He went to Pulse with two friends that night.
Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 years old
Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old
Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old
Cory James Connell, 21 years old
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 years old
Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old
Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old
Tomlinson was a 2003 graduate of East Carolina University, the school confirmed.
"Today, we mourn the loss of Shane Tomlinson and all of those impacted in this senseless tragedy. While gone way too soon, Shane and his family are forever in the hearts of the Pirate Nation," Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for Student Affairs, told ABC affiliate WSOC in Charlotte.
Tomlinson was also a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord, N.C. He had moved to Orlando to pursue his passion of music and was the lead singer of Frequency Band, a friend told WSOC.
Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25 years old
Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old
Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old
Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old
Crosby was a resident of Statesville, N.C., WSOC confirmed.
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24 years old
He worked on the production team for the Spanish-language Telemundo show La Voz Kids, who posted their condolences on Facebook Monday.
"Jonathan was an extremely hard-working individual, full of life, enthusiastic and with a great personality," the network said in a statement to AP. "He will be missed dearly."
Camuy Vega, who had moved to central Florida from his native Puerto Rico, was an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27 years old
Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 years old
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49 years old
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24 years old
Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old
Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 years old
Frank Hernandez, 27 years old
Esmerelda Leal wants the world to remember her son, Hernandez, as happy and full of life.
"When we remember yesterday, it's gonna be painful. I want everybody remember how happy he was, what a nice person he was, because when people say beautiful things about my son, I'm so proud of him," she said.
Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old
Henry was a Chicago native, received master's degree in business from Florida State University and a theological degree and was the father of two children, loved ones told the Orlando Sentinel.
"His priority was to make sure his kids were taken care of," said Herny's boyfriend, Francisco Hernandez. "Such a loving spirit. I'll always have him in my heart."
Though he never took a lesson, he was a talented musician who could play the organ and piano as well as sing, said Bettye Edwards, with whom Henry briefly started a church.
"Paul was a go-getter," she said. "He was always very busy, always trying to reach the next level."
Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old
Akyra Murray, 18 years old
Murray was a 2016 graduate of West Catholic Preparatory High School in Philadelphia, where she was third in her class and a star basketball player. She had signed a letter of intent to attend Mercyhurst College. She was in Orlando on vacation to celebrate her graduation, according to a statement on the school's website.
"At a time like this, let us work together to move beyond fear. Let us come together to find peace and strength in God, seeking comfort from our loved ones-and in our community," the statement reads. " May God bless Akyra's soul and provide comfort to all family and friends during this very troubling time."
Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25 years old
How to help: A GoFundMe page has been started for the victims.
