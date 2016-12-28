NEWS

Recovery effort underway after military aircraft goes down in water
Military Apache helicopter goes down in Galveston Bay, Christine Dobbyn reports.

LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
A recovery effort is underway after a U.S. Army Apache military aircraft went down in the water near La Porte.

Officials responded to Port Road near Highway 146 just before 4pm.



According to the Coast Guard, two people were on board the helicopter.

"I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.

VIDEO: Witness describes helicopter crash in water
Witness describes reported military helicopter crash near La Porte.



No other details have been released.
