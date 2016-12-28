LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --A recovery effort is underway after a U.S. Army Apache military aircraft went down in the water near La Porte.
Officials responded to Port Road near Highway 146 just before 4pm.
According to the Coast Guard, two people were on board the helicopter.
Fisherman who witnessed #Apache helicopter crash from his boat describes what he saw: #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/75yIHRrFhd— Miya Shay (@miyashay) December 29, 2016
"I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.
VIDEO: Witness describes helicopter crash in water
No other details have been released.