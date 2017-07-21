Man shot, killed in #Clute apt. He's 18-20 yrs old. Found dead in front room. Police: shooter still out there, neighbor called 911 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/99dQFZlOuz — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 21, 2017

#Clute Police Chief: "One of the 50 safest cities in Texas." Last murder was July 2016. Hours ago, man was found shot to death in apt #abc13 pic.twitter.com/nPwqECIt20 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 21, 2017

Police in Clute are investigating a man's shooting death that they are calling the town's first homicide in a year.Police say the victim was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive. Officers were informed of shots fired in the area shortly before the discovery.The victim was 18-year-old Michael Holmes, according to his family. His cousin says he graduated from Brazosport High School this year.Police are looking into whether the victim lived at the apartment complex.Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description.The shooting is a rarity for the town, according to the Clute police chief. He says the town is also one of the 50 safest cities in Texas.