NEWS

Procession held for fallen Harris County deputy

EMBED </>More News Videos

A procession is held for a fallen Harris County deputy.

Harris County officers are mourning the loss of a fallen deputy Tuesday morning.

At least two dozen sheriff's deputies held a processional escorting the deputy who died to the medical examiner's office just before 3am.

The processional started in the Crosby area where the deputy was when he died.

The medical examiner has not released the deputy's cause of death, but EMS dispatch tells ABC 13 it appears he died of a heart attack.

His name has not been released.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top 5 signs of a cheater
Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Democrats call for more inquiries after Michael Flynn's resignation
Harward, Petraeus under consideration to replace Flynn as national security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas
City preparing for possibility of severe weather
18-wheeler catches fire and shuts down 290
Top 5 signs of a cheater
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Dallas teacher's aide who faked cancer gets 6 months
Alvin woman wants to help pay for her ex's funeral
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel finds out who is the true father of his child
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman
MCSO mulling controversial immigration program
Woman rescued as car sinks into icy New Jersey pond
Ditch the deodorant and get ready for a sweat-free summer
More News
Top Video
Alvin woman wants to help pay for her ex's funeral
Ditch the deodorant and get ready for a sweat-free summer
City preparing for possibility of severe weather
President brings Japanese PM as guest to Mar-a-Lago wedding
More Video