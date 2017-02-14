Procession held for fallen Harris County deputy

Deputies from @HCSOTexas escort one of their own.He was found dead in his patrol car overnight.Believed the deputy had a heart attack #abc13 pic.twitter.com/osG0tNyR9f — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 14, 2017

Harris County officers are mourning the loss of a fallen deputy Tuesday morning.At least two dozen sheriff's deputies held a processional escorting the deputy who died to the medical examiner's office just before 3am.The processional started in the Crosby area where the deputy was when he died.The medical examiner has not released the deputy's cause of death, but EMS dispatch tells ABC 13 it appears he died of a heart attack.His name has not been released.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.