NEWS

Dog finds new home after being abused by previous owner in Montgomery Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested and charged with animal cruelty (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
This is a sad story with a happy ending.

Deputies in Montgomery County arrested Cody Tyler Tombros for animal cruelty after they say he threw a dog off the second story balcony of the Dakota Canyon Apartments in February and jumped on the dog with both feet.

After further investigation, deputies found that Tombros had abused the dog before.

The 6-month-old pit bull puppy was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter where doctors found bone damage, however his prognosis was good.

Tombros had been in the Montgomery County jail since his arrest in February, but as part of his plea agreement, the district attorney ordered him one year in prison and removed his rights to the puppy.

As for the dog, he was put up for adoption and will be going home to a loving family today.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspetpet adoptionanimal abuseanimaldogpit bullSpringMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
London mayor on mosque attack: 'Terrorism is terrorism'
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Carrie Fisher had cocaine, other drugs in her system at time of death
Police targeted with 'terror attack' in Paris
McCain says 'we have no strategy' to end Afghan stalemate
More News
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Show More
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
More News
Top Video
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Server balances six margaritas on his head
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
More Video