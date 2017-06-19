This is a sad story with a happy ending.Deputies in Montgomery County arrested Cody Tyler Tombros for animal cruelty after they say he threw a dog off the second story balcony of the Dakota Canyon Apartments in February and jumped on the dog with both feet.After further investigation, deputies found that Tombros had abused the dog before.The 6-month-old pit bull puppy was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter where doctors found bone damage, however his prognosis was good.Tombros had been in the Montgomery County jail since his arrest in February, but as part of his plea agreement, the district attorney ordered him one year in prison and removed his rights to the puppy.As for the dog, he was put up for adoption and will be going home to a loving family today.