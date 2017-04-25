NEWS

President George H.W. Bush treated for chronic bronchitis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President George H.W. Bush remains in the hospital for treatment as he deals with the effects of chronic bronchitis, according to a family spokesperson.

The 41st president has been receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital for more than a week now. President Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Friday, April 14 for observation due to a persistent cough. It was determined he had a mild case of pneumonia.

Dr. Clint Doerr, a Houston Methodist Hospital pulmonologist treating President Bush, issued the following statement: "While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age. This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggrevate the symptoms of pneumonia. We continue to monitor his cough and breathing, and expect to discharge him by the end of the week. Once President Bush is home, we will continue aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the chronic bronchitis."

On Thursday, his eldest son, President George W. Bush, dropped by for a visit.
"President Bush feels terrific, and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as VP Dan Quayle today," McGrath said in a tweet last week.


This is the third hospitalization in recent months for the president.

