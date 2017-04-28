NEWS

President Bush discharged from hospital after being treated for pneumonia and bronchitis

A family spokesman said President Bush is happy to be home with friends and family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital after being treated with a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, a family spokesman said.

According to a statement, President Bush returned home today and is very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends.

The 41st president had been receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital for more than a week now. President Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Friday, April 14 for observation due to a persistent cough. It was determined he had a mild case of pneumonia.

On Thursday, his eldest son, President George W. Bush, dropped by for a visit.
President Bush has special hospital visitor



"President Bush feels terrific, and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as VP Dan Quayle today," McGrath said in a tweet last week.


This is the third hospitalization in recent months for the president.

