Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

My thoughts on today's big mistake by President Trump to put America last - and the big fight he's started. Lets go. https://t.co/YmgI8FBwhg — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) June 1, 2017

Pres @BarackObama : Even in the absence of American leadership, I’m confident that states, cities, businesses will step up #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/HMni74lo2u — Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Withdrawing from the Paris accord turns a symbol of American leadership into a symbol of American isolation. Damages our economy & security — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) June 1, 2017

.@realdonaldtrump's withdrawal from #ParisAccord is an abdication of American leadership. Rejection of both science & economic opportunity. — Ernest Moniz (@ErnestMoniz) June 1, 2017

Withdrawing from the Paris Accord is reckless.



I’m signing an Executive Order affirming NY's role in fighting climate change. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/IMHVdNrHJc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2017

A historic mistake. The United States should take the lead and #ActOnClimate not retreat from the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BrsjNVKcFc — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 1, 2017

Trump just spun withdrawing from Paris Agreement to counter world leaders laughing at him. A disgrace. #ActOnClimate #ParisAgreement — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) June 1, 2017

By withdrawing from the Paris agreement, Trump has turned the US from a climate leader into a climate deadbeat https://t.co/Lr01W9EBht — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) June 1, 2017

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, which was ratified in 2016 to address the issues and challenges of climate change. Notable politicians and personalities criticized the decision after Trump's announcement.