Politicians, notable personalities condemn President Trump's announcement of withdrawal from Paris Agreement

The U.S. will withdraw completely from the Paris climate accord, Pres. Trump announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, which was ratified in 2016 to address the issues and challenges of climate change. Notable politicians and personalities criticized the decision after Trump's announcement.

