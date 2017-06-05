Police: Speeding car thief kills man in fiery crash in La Marque

A man in a pickup truck died after a fiery crash with an alleged car thief in La Marque.Police said an innocent man was killed on Highway 3 and FM 1765 when a speeding Lexus slammed into his Ford F-150 around 10 p.m..Investigators told Eyewitness News the car was stolen, and the driver was speeding when that person ran a red light.Both vehicles caught fire.Incredible video shows the moments after the crash, as both vehicles were burning.The alleged thief was taken to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City in unknown condition.Police said the suspect was not involved in a chase when the crash happened.He is facing charges, but again he is in the hospital right now.