NEWS

Police: Speeding car thief kills man in fiery crash in La Marque

EMBED </>More Videos

A deadly crash was sparked after a car thief slammed into a pickup truck on Highway 3, according to police.

A man in a pickup truck died after a fiery crash with an alleged car thief in La Marque.

Police said an innocent man was killed on Highway 3 and FM 1765 when a speeding Lexus slammed into his Ford F-150 around 10 p.m..

Investigators told Eyewitness News the car was stolen, and the driver was speeding when that person ran a red light.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Incredible video shows the moments after the crash, as both vehicles were burning.

The alleged thief was taken to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect was not involved in a chase when the crash happened.

He is facing charges, but again he is in the hospital right now.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashcar firetruck crashstolen carman killedLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
London Bridge partially reopens after deadly terrorist attack
Video from Manila resort attack shows gunman setting fire to casino
Arab nations cut ties with Qatar over terrorism support
Cosby's image as family man on the line at sex trial
More News
Top Stories
New video shows different view of deadly Denny's fight
Flash Flood Watch Until 12 p.m.
Cosby's image as family man on the line at sex trial
Exploding barbecue pit burns four people at cookout
Arab nations cut ties with Qatar over terrorism support
Remainder of Free Press canceled after severe weather
High water leads to rescue calls across Houston
Show More
Former Astros player saves woman from burning car
Police search for shooter who killed teen
12 arrested in London attacks; ISIS claims responsibility
Houston students place top 5 in national spelling bee
2 dead in shooting at north Houston apartment complex
More News
Top Video
Arab nations cut ties with Qatar over terrorism support
Cosby's image as family man on the line at sex trial
Exploding barbecue pit burns four people at cookout
Jeep owners dig the "slop shop" to customize rides
More Video