Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City

Police seek man after shooting in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are seeking a man for questioning after a deadly shooting near a home with kids inside in League City.

League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers were called to a disturbance involving three adults.

Shots were fired just as officers arrived. Police located a man who was fatally wounded and a woman who was injured at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital.

According to police, a party took place at the home in which the disturbance call originated.

Police identified 41-year-old Sayantan Ghose as one of the people involved in the disturbance and the person they are seeking. They said he has a shaved head and is of Pacific Island descent.

Police also said Ghose resides in the Sugar Land area and was last seen leaving the scene in a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate "DK6M556."

A resident living near the shooting scene expressed nervousness well after the incident happened.

"That's kind of a great concern to me, I hope they do catch him pretty soon--or that it's someone who is completely random and doesn't live around here," said Reid Amaro, a neighbor.

Anyone with information on Ghose's whereabouts is urged to call League City police at 281-332-2566.

