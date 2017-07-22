Police: Man crashes car with ex-girlfriend's body in trunk

Deputies said the body of a missing Ohio woman was discovered when officers responded to reports of a car crash in Dayton.Dashcam video shows the dramatic moment when Roy Owens, Jr., threatened to cut himself with a sharp object after officers arrived at the scene.Investigators said the 56-year-old crashed his car into a utility pole Wednesday.When they arrived, deputies said Owens was acting erratically, wearing nothing but his underwear and socks.After taking Owens into custody, the gruesome discovery was made: the body of Linnea Satterfield, stuffed in the trunk of the wrecked car.Satterfield had been missing from the town of Elyria since Monday. She was identified as Owens' ex-girlfriend by investigators.On the video, you can hear the moment one of the deputies alerted a captain to Satterfield's body."Holy crap," the deputy said. "Captain, we've got a nasty odor."Owens is charged with aggravated murder, assault and disorderly conduct, and is being held in Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.