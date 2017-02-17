NEWS

Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in five minutes

Man charged with injury to a child after surveillance camera catches him hitting a 7 year old boy

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A camera designed to catch illegal dumping instead captured footage of a man hitting a 7-year-old boy at least 62 times in five minutes, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 16 at an unspecified spot in northwest Houston. The man is seen hitting the boy on the head, shoulders, torso, legs and buttocks dozens of times, knocking the child to the ground several times.

A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy monitoring the cameras noticed the alternation around 5 p.m. Less than three hours later, deputies arrested Kordarell Williams, 27, in connection with the incident.

Williams has been charged with causing injury to a child. Officials say the child shown in the video is not related to Williams.

Following Williams' arrest, the boy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Child Protective Services is working to determine proper custody of the child.

"I'm proud and relieved that quick action by our deputies led to the arrest and to medical care for the child, and that justice will be done," Constable Alan Rosen said in a news release. "As a law enforcement leader, a parent and a life-long member of this community, I'm deeply concerned and upset by such an incident."

The camera that caught the altercation is one of 25 placed strategically around the city where illegal dumping is known to have taken place. Authorities have used footage from the cameras to charge dozens of suspected illegal dumpers.

