A homeowner fights back after a violent confrontation with three men attempting to pull off a home invasion.One of the suspects was shot in the head, while two others are still on the run.Police rushed to the scene on Cliffmarshall in northwest Houston, where this all unfolded as a man returned home from work overnight.Investigators said three men forced their way into the man's home, where his wife and two young children ages 5 and 6 years old were inside.The homeowner was pistol whipped and his family was forced to lay down on the floor.The men were looking to rob the victim, but police said at some point the homeowner was able to get his own gun out to defend his family.There was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspects drove off in a pickup truck.That truck was abandoned at an apartment complex a few miles away on West Montgomery Road. Our crews got video of that truck, and it is riddled with bullet holes."About 30 minutes later, we received a report of a male at the hospital off of 249," said Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson. "He had been shot. We believe it is the suspect from this shooting. He has been transported to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, but he is expected to survive."The suspect in the hospital is the only one in custody. Two others are still on the run, according to police.The victim, his wife and young children are fortunately okay, and were not hurt.