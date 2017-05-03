NEWS

Police: Homeowner shoots robber in the head during home invasion

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows police investigating a home invasion in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner fights back after a violent confrontation with three men attempting to pull off a home invasion.

One of the suspects was shot in the head, while two others are still on the run.

Police rushed to the scene on Cliffmarshall in northwest Houston, where this all unfolded as a man returned home from work overnight.

WATCH: Bullet holes found on suspects' abandoned truck
EMBED More News Videos

The truck the suspects fled in was found riddled with bullet holes.



Investigators said three men forced their way into the man's home, where his wife and two young children ages 5 and 6 years old were inside.

The homeowner was pistol whipped and his family was forced to lay down on the floor.

The men were looking to rob the victim, but police said at some point the homeowner was able to get his own gun out to defend his family.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspects drove off in a pickup truck.

That truck was abandoned at an apartment complex a few miles away on West Montgomery Road. Our crews got video of that truck, and it is riddled with bullet holes.

WATCH: Lt. Crowson describes what happened
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson gives an update on their investigation.


"About 30 minutes later, we received a report of a male at the hospital off of 249," said Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson. "He had been shot. We believe it is the suspect from this shooting. He has been transported to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, but he is expected to survive."

The suspect in the hospital is the only one in custody. Two others are still on the run, according to police.

The victim, his wife and young children are fortunately okay, and were not hurt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionshootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack
Bodycam captures rescue of boy, 4, who fell in pond
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
More News
Top Stories
Severe storms possible in Houston Wednesday
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
Katy teen identified as victim of UT campus stabbing
Man with pellet gun prompts security scare at local college
Finding these rare coins could help you score big
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
Police: Suspect in UT stabbings had mental health trouble
Show More
Sister of slain mother: 'You cannot be silent'
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
Former Marine and girlfriend found strangled in Belize
Police change account of fatal shooting of teen near Dallas
More News
Top Video
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Former Marine and girlfriend found strangled in Belize
Sister of slain mother: 'You cannot be silent'
More Video