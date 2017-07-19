NEWS

Search is on for alleged gang member accused of forcing girl into sex slavery

Police say a gang member pimped out a teen in Houston during the Super Bowl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are asking for the public's help locating 22-year-old Trevien Thomas -- also known as "Triggah" -- for allegedly kidnapping a girl from Dallas and forcing her to have sex with strangers in Houston.

Houston Police Officer Adam Bock said he worked for months to identify Thomas.

"He's a documented gang member of the Rolling '60s Crips gang," Bock said.

Court documents detail the serious charges against Thomas, including "trafficking of persons" and child abduction.

"A juvenile girl called police from the East Freeway and said that she had been kidnapped from Dallas and that she had been held against her will at gunpoint," Bock said.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old girl got into a car with Thomas in Dallas. She said her kidnappers "stated they were going to Walmart but instead drove to Houston."

Documents show she was being held in a room at The Normandy Inn. Thomas allegedly "had sex with her against her will" and forced her to have sex with strangers.

One of those strangers who walked into her motel room told her "You know what to do" before raping her, according to court documents.

"When you're at that age, you don't have a whole lot of street wisdom or know how to get yourself out of a bad situation when you're in it already," Bock said. "It's pretty easy to control someone with fear."

Bock said Thomas left her alone in the room for a brief period of time and she took that opportunity to escape and call police.

He told Eyewitness News the girl is now reunited with her family in Dallas, but he's concerned there will be more victims.

"My fear is that every minute that he's still out, he poses a risk to another 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kid, to take them away from the city where they live -- where their family is -- and take them to a strange place and force them to do horrible things with strangers," Bock said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Trevien Thomas, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

