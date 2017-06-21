NEWS

Pilot ejects self from burning F-16 during takeoff at Ellington Field

F-16 crash forces evacuation, closures near Ellington Field (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pilot is safe after ejecting himself during takeoff from a burning F-16 that was carrying air-to-air missiles Wednesday at Ellington Field.

Military officials said the F-16 is assigned to the 138th Fighter Wing unit of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. The incident took place at about 10:30 a.m. when it was taking off.

According to the Houston Airport System, the jet caught fire. The pilot ejected and was later taken to a hospital for evaluation. Officials were not releasing the pilot's name.

Because the F-16 was carrying air-to-air missiles, an evacuation zone was set up around the site. Beltway 8 was closed Wednesday afternoon between Crenshaw and Old Galveston Road during the investigation but was later reopened by the evening commute.

Some businesses were also told to close, including a convenience store and a McDonald's at the corner of Red Bluff Road and the Beltway. The evacuation order was expected to continue through the evening rush hour commute. The aircraft was still running after the ejection to burn off fuel.

The plane and pilot were on a training mission attached to Operation Noble Eagle, which was established after September 11th to create an air defense shield for the U.S.

ABC13 viewer cell phone video of smoke billowing from Ellington Airport after pilot ejects from burning F-16



The Houston Fire Department was call to the scene to assist with the incident.

SkyEye was over the scene showing what appeared to be the jet in the grass.

PHOTOS: Scene at Ellington Field after pilot ejected himself from burning jet


The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Officials said it will be several days before the aircraft is removed.



Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.
