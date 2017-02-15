Pigeon caught smuggling cellphone into jail

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (KTRK) --A pigeon in Brazil was busted for trying to smuggle a very sought-after item into a prison.
Guards at the Franco da Rocha prison caught a pigeon with a cellphone attached to its body. Officials say the bird was trying to deliver the phone to inmates.
The guards noticed that some of the inmates were trying to catch the pigeon. Then, one of the guards found a small pouch that contained a cellphone and battery.
There's no word on who actually tried to smuggle in the phone.
A similar incident was reported in August of 2016 at a prison in Colombia. The pigeon was caught with the phone attached to its back.