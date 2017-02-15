NEWS

Pigeon caught smuggling cellphone into jail

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pigeon caught smuggling cell phone into jail (KTRK)

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (KTRK) --
A pigeon in Brazil was busted for trying to smuggle a very sought-after item into a prison.

Guards at the Franco da Rocha prison caught a pigeon with a cellphone attached to its body. Officials say the bird was trying to deliver the phone to inmates.

The guards noticed that some of the inmates were trying to catch the pigeon. Then, one of the guards found a small pouch that contained a cellphone and battery.

There's no word on who actually tried to smuggle in the phone.
A similar incident was reported in August of 2016 at a prison in Colombia. The pigeon was caught with the phone attached to its back.
Related Topics:
newssocietybirdscellphonebrazilprison
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
Boston bombing survivor helps teen get new prosthetic legs
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Appellate court in takes up Brendan Dassey's case
More News
Top Stories
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Man busted for allegedly smuggling cocaine in shoes
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
Show More
Van Vleck mom saves kids as tornado lifts mobile home
It's a boy! Meet American Girl's newest doll
Bush 41's love letter to Barbara will restore your faith in love
Texas Children's therapy dog delivers Valentine's love
Teen sheriff's deputy is 'remarkably strong,' family says
More News
Top Video
Teen sheriff's deputy is 'remarkably strong,' family says
Why Uncle Julio's is worth braving the Katy Freeway
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
More Video