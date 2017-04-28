Officials are investigating a fire that burned a church in northeast Houston.It happened overnight at the New Evergreen Christian Community Church on Collingsworth Street. A witness called 911 after seeing smoke in the area.Associate Pastor Henry Miller told ABC13 that it appears someone broke into the church and made their way to the financial office."The person looked for money but couldn't find it. He then used a bunch of offertory envelopes to set the fire on the exterior of the building," Miller said.Miller said there's extensive damage to the back of the church and smoke damage in the front part where services are held.ATF agents have been on the scene, which is standard procedure, to investigate if the fire was suspicious.